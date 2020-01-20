BREAKING NEWS: Apparent triple fatal stabbing in Redbridge

An investigation has been launched into the deaths of three men in Redbridge, all of whom had suffered apparent stab injuries.

At 7.38pm on Sunday January 19, emergency services were called to a disturbance in Elmstead Road, Seven Kings.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found three men, aged in their 20s or 30s, suffering what appear to be stab injuries. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers are in the process of establishing formal identification and informing all next of kin.

Post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

A thorough investigation is underway and crime scenes are in place in the area as officers begin a full forensic examination. This will continue into Monday and potentially beyond.

Chief Superintendent Steve Clayman, Commander of the Met’s East Area BCU said: “While enquiries into this tragic incident are at an early stage, this is likely to be a triple homicide investigation.

“I must retain an open mind as to any motive as we are in the early stages of establishing the full circumstances.”

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 6374/19jan or to remain anonymous call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.