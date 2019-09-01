Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Elderly woman found dead at address in Hockley

An investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Hockley.

Police were contacted at 1.50pm today, Sunday September 1, by the ambulance service following reports that a woman had been found dead in a property at Padgetts Way, Hockley.

A woman, believed to be in her 80s, was found dead at the scene.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and heard or saw anything suspicious or anyone with information can contact the South Major Crime Team on 101 or email [email protected]

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

