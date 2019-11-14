Orient sack manager Fletcher

LEYTON ORIENT has parted company with manager, Carl Fletcher, less than a month after he took charge at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Fletcher’s first game in charge was a 4-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle on October 22. Under his guidance, Orient picked up just a single point from three outings and crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup to BetVictor Isthmian League North Division side, Maldon & Tiptree.

In a statement posted on www.leytonorient.com, Chairman, Nigel Travis, explained: “It’s unfortunate for the Club that we have parted company with Carl after such a short time, particularly as we are a club that tries to preserve stability.

“However, we felt this was in the best interests of all parties and we thank him for his hard work and wish him every success in the future.”

Ross Embleton, Danny Webb, and Jobi McAnuff will take charge ahead of the O’s League Two clash with Scunthorpe United on Saturday. Embleton’s final match as interim boss ahead of Fletcher’s appointment was a resounding 4-0 victory at Grimsby Town – the east Londoners last league victory to date.

Look out for Peter Kitchen’s #YellowSport thoughts on Carl Fletcher’s departure shortly.